Welcome to the world! Jeremy Allen White’s wife, Addison Timlin, gave birth to their second child on Saturday, December 12.

“Dolores Wild White — born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year,” the actress, 29, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15. “She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her. Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side — shout out to the MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai for keeping me sane this last month. The biggest love and gratitude to the greatest doctor on planet earth @drthaisaliabadi for getting us here safely and @drsteverad for scrubbing in too.”

The Pennsylvania native went on to thank her eldest daughter, Ezer, 2, for her “patience and wisdom,” adding, “You’re the best big sister ever. And finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it, baby.”

In the social media upload, Timlin smiled in a hospital bed with her mask pulled down while her infant breast-fed. The little one was swaddled in white and wearing a striped hat.

She and the Shameless star, also 29, announced in October that they were expecting baby No. 2. “Well, the difference a year makes,” the Little Sister star captioned her baby shower Instagram reveal at the time. “Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words.”

The couple previously welcomed Ezer in October 2018. “Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” the new mom captioned the little one’s Instagram debut.

She and the actor tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse one year after becoming parents. The pair rocked matching jackets at the ceremony with the words “Til Death” split between them. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, Ezer’s godparents, attended the nuptials.

While Timlin and White met on the set of Afterschool in 2004, they didn’t start dating until years later. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of their engagement in April 2019.