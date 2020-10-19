Round two! Jeremy Allen White’s wife, Addison Timlin, is pregnant with their second child.

“Well, the difference a year makes,” the Little Sister star, 29, captioned a Sunday, October 18, Instagram photo showing her baby bump and a throwback wedding photo. “Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words.”

In the social media upload, the Pennsylvania native held their 23-month-old daughter, Ezer, while showing her budding belly in a floral dress.

She and the Shameless star, also 29, welcomed their daughter in October 2018. “Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time.

The baby news came four months after Timlin’s pregnancy announcement. “We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seam,” she gushed in a June 2018 Instagram post. “Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come.”

The actor added with a post of his own: “Happy birthday sweetheart. You’re gonna be the best momma, I love you.”

One year after Ezer’s arrival, the new parents tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse. “The big day,” the bride wrote alongside a family photo from their ceremony in October 2019. She and the Shameless star wore matching jackets with the words “Til Death” split between them.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin attended the pair’s nuptials. The 50 Shades of Grey actress, 31, is Ezer’s godmother.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in April 2019 that White and Timlin were engaged, shortly after they sparked speculation when the actress was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

While the couple costarred in Afterschool in 2004, they didn’t start dating until years later.

Timlin called her husband her “very best friend in the entire f–king world” in a February 2019 Instagram tribute for his 28th birthday. “I love you so much it is stupid,” she gushed at the time.