Hollywood came to a standstill amid the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike — but not every TV show has stopped filming.

In July 2023, SAG-AFTRA authorized a strike after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not address any of their concerns regarding fair wages, the use of artificial intelligence and more issues during contract negotiations.

The decision came two months after the Writers Guild of America announced their own strike over a labor dispute with the AMPTP — the organization that represents major networks such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

TV shows such as Netflix’s Outer Banks initially kept filming amid the WGA strike because their scripts were presumably finished. Nearly all projects have since hit pause after the SAG strike was approved, however there have been exceptions to the rule.

House of the Dragon, which films in the U.K., continued to film due to their cast consisting mainly of U.K. actors. Their union, Equity, prohibits members from going on strike due to U.K. laws that could lead to a lawsuit.

“A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager,” Equity said in a July 2023 statement to members, according to Variety. “Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction.”

Meanwhile, Industry and Dune: The Sisterhood followed in the HBO show’s footsteps because of their own Equity connection.

Scroll on for every show that hasn’t hit pause on filming amid the ongoing strike: