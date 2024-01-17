After Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum got divorced, they had to learn how to peacefully coparent daughter Everly.

“It’s always a journey,” Dewan, 43, told Romper in a Wednesday, January 17, interview. “It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Dewan and Tatum, 43, started dating in 2006 after meeting and playing love interests in Step Up. They wed in 2009, four years before welcoming daughter Everly. The two actors split in 2018, finalizing their divorce the following year.

Shortly after the pair’s separation, Dewan found it difficult to split custody of Everly, now 10. (She and Tatum share 50/50 custody of their daughter.)

“In the beginning, that was really tough,” she recalled to Romper. “And it was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves [her brother] Callum. She really adores him.”

Dewan has since moved on with Steve Kazee, who proposed in February 2020 ahead of the birth of their first baby together. Son Callum, now 3, was born one month later. (Dewan is currently expecting her second baby with Kazee, 48.)

Dewan previously opened up to Us Weekly about Everly and Callum’s dynamic despite their seven-year age gap.

“She’s really protective of him. He’s like in awe of her. He thinks she’s the funniest, greatest thing that ever lived,” she exclusively told Us in June 2023. “They have their moments and, like, there is a lot of separate activities, but then they come together. Last night it was bedtime and they were just play-fighting and wrestling in [Callum’s] bedroom. It was just really cute [and] I remember I looked at Steve and we had this moment where we were like, ‘Remember when we thought they weren’t gonna connect?’ So, it’s been great. We haven’t had too many issues with that at all.”

Earlier that year, a source told Us that Tatum — who has since moved on with fiancée Zoë Kravitz — has “the utmost respect” for Dewan.

“He will always hold her in the highest regard as the mother of their child and nothing could ever change that,” the insider noted in May 2023. “Despite the fact that they couldn’t make things work as a couple, they have a wonderful coparenting relationship and very healthy communication.”

Dewan and Tatum have even been proven to be a united force at Everly’s Irish dancing competitions, both showing up to cheer on her endeavors.