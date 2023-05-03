Crushing coparenting. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split five years ago after more than a decade together, but they overcame their differences for their daughter Everly, 9.

“Channing has nothing but the utmost respect for Jenna,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He will always hold her in the highest regard as the mother of their child and nothing could ever change that.”

The Step Up stars started dating in 2006 and said “I do” in 2009 before welcoming their little girl in 2013. However, their dynamic changed when they split in 2018. The Magic Mike star, now 43, and the Rookie actress, now 42, finalized their divorce the following year.

The duo — who previously argued over finances and more in court — have worked through their breakup to be present parents for Everly. The exes surprised fans when they were seen sharing a hug during an April 23 outing in Los Angeles with their child.

“Despite the fact that they couldn’t make things work as a couple, they have a wonderful coparenting relationship and very healthy communication,” the source tells Us. “Things between them are great, and they’ve managed things very smoothly.”

For his part, Tatum moved on from Dewan with Jessie J. He and the British singer dated from 2019 to 2020. He has since started dating Zoë Kravitz. Us confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz were officially a couple after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“They enjoy having a low-key romance that isn’t open for so much public scrutiny,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “Despite what some may think because of their celebrity status, they enjoy doing the same things as many other couples [including] hanging out at home and watching movies, getting dinner together [and] going shopping.”

Meanwhile, Dewan moved on with Steve Kazee in 2018. She and the Nashville alum got engaged in February 2020, one month before she gave birth to their son, Callum.

“I am so grateful to love you, learn from you every day, and share this journey of life with you,” Dewan gushed over her fiancé in an Instagram tribute in October 2022. “From sharing your angelic voice with us and the world, to being the Sage who can sit in empathy and calm a toddlers sadness after seeing the garbage truck drive off… you. are. everything. I am never not aware of how lucky this family is to be chosen by you ❤️ We love you so much!!”

Reporting by Sarah Jones