Heating up! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship is “still going strong,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They enjoy having a low-key romance that isn’t open for so much public scrutiny,” the insider tells Us of the Magic Mike star, 43, and the Big Little Lies alum, 34. “Despite what some may think because of their celebrity status, they enjoy doing the same things as many other couples [including] hanging out at home and watching movies, getting dinner together [and] going shopping.”

The source adds: “They’re both super down to earth and have amazing chemistry.”

Us confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz were officially dating after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a second source told Us at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Tatum was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Everly — between 2009 and 2019. After the divorce was finalized, the Jupiter Ascending actor moved on with singer Jessie J until their 2020 split. Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before calling it quits less than two years later.

Nearly one year after their respective splits, the Alabama native and Kravitz were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City. The twosome were even photographed leaving the 2021 Met Gala together after walking the red carpet solo.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Batman actress later opened up to GQ about the pair’s decision to keep their romance to themselves.

“You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it,” she told the outlet in a November 2022 cover story before complimenting Tatum. “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

A third source told Us in March 2022 that the duo both see “serious potential” in a long-term relationship. The insider added: “She loves how secure and supportive he is about where they’re at.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones