Heating up. Nearly two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are dating, the pair were spotted looking cozy in New York City.

The Magic Mike actor, 41, and the Big Little Lies alum, 32, were photographed holding hands as they walked down the street together on Saturday, October 23, via photos published by the Daily Mail.

The Alabama native donned a beige sweatshirt and black sweatpants as he chatted with his new flame. Kravitz, for her part, opted for a cream-colored turtleneck, oversized black jacket, wide-legged jeans and a gray beanie.

After fueling dating rumors during earlier NYC outings and Tatum seemingly following Kravitz-themed fan accounts, Us confirmed the pair were officially a couple in August.

“Channing and Zoe are dating,” a source exclusively told Us, noting the stars first connected while working on the upcoming film Pussy Island. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single.”

The insider added that things “turned romantic fast” between the two costars.

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” the source continued at the time. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Weeks later, the pair both attended the 2021 Met Gala though kept their distance on the red carpet, posing separately. However, they were spotted leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art together before the Sparkella author reposted a snap of them together at Alicia Key’s afterparty.

“This night!” Tatum captioned his Instagram Story post, sharing the 40-year-old’s singer photo of Tatum, Kravitz, Keys and Moses Sumney. “No body [sic] wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys.”

The relatively private couple has also seemingly gotten tight with one another’s families after the Step Up actor praised his girlfriend’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, in a humorous September 29 Instagram exchange.

The “Fly Away” crooner, 57, initially posted a snap in his kitchen last month, showing off his defined abs while holding a tea kettle. He captioned his post, “2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love.”

Tatum, much like most of Lenny’s Instagram followers, was seemingly awestruck by his physique.

“Good god man,” the Jupiter Ascending star commented. “What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

The “I Belong to You” artist saw this conversation as a chance to hit up Tatum for a future acting gig, writing back, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Lenny’s note about “connections” seemingly referred to the Divergent actress, his daughter whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

Before the Magic Mike XXL star and Zoë were linked, he was previously married to Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter Everly — from 2009 to 2019 before dating Jessie J on and off between 2018 and 2020.

The High Fidelity alum, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 ahead of their December 2020 split. Their divorce was finalized in August.