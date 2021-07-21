Giving another glimpse! One month after showing his daughter Everly’s face via Instagram for the first time, Channing Tatum posted another picture of the 8-year-old.

“Missing this little light being,” the actor, 41, captioned a black-and-white photo of his and Jenna Dewan’s daughter on his Instagram Story.

The Magic Mike star and his ex-wife, 40, welcomed their baby girl in May 2013. Dewan is also the mom of son Callum, 16 months, with fiancé Steve Kazee. While the Flirty Dancing host has shown the toddler’s face on social media since his March 2020 arrival, she and Tatum previously hid Everly from their followers.

In June, however, the Gracefully You author shared a throwback photo of her eldest child staring at the camera. “Look at this #tbt my phone just showed me,” the Connecticut native captioned the social media upload. “What a slice of life here. I love being a mama.”

Tatum also showed Everly last month during a beach trip, calling her his “everything.”

The former stripper gushed via Instagram: “You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this, and I hope laugh. We have fun. Hehehe.”

Since splitting from Dewan in 2018, the Alabama native has been adjusting to single parenting. In April, he told Parents magazine that the role came with “a lot of fear.”

“I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both,” the Hateful Eight star told the outlet, noting that he is “rarely” seen without a costume on. “I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

Everly even inspired her dad’s debut book, The One and Only Sparkella, and Tatum revealed that his daughter “is just like Sparkella … on many levels.”

The 22 Jump Street star explained at the time: “Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits and be different from everyone. She’s bold, beautiful and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over [coronavirus] quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story. Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea. Once, I sat on the sofa, and her fairy wand stuck me in the butt.”