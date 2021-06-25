Father-daughter photo! Channing Tatum showed his 8-year-old, Everly, for the first time on social media on Thursday, June 24.

“You my littles are everything!” the actor, 41, captioned an Instagram photo taken at the beach. “You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this, and I hope laugh. We have fun. Hehehe.”

The Magic Mike star and his daughter stood in the sand in the social media upload. The Alabama native put his arms around the little one and smiled at the camera while she looked off into the distance.

Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, welcomed their baby girl in May 2013, five years ahead of their split. The Flirty Dancing host, 40, has since gone on to give birth to son Callum, 15 months, with Steve Kazee.

Tatum has previously only shown his daughter’s profile and the back of her head via social media. Hiding her face hasn’t stopped him from documenting Everly’s aerial silk acrobatics and their Frozen the Musical date in December 2019.

Earlier this month, Dewan posted a throwback photo showing Everly’s full face. The then-toddler sat in her mom’s lap wearing a diaper and shoes while the Gracefully You author got her makeup done.

“Look at this #tbt my phone just showed me,” the dancer wrote via Instagram on June 3. “What a slice of life here. I love being a mama.”

The former couple’s daughter celebrated her 8th birthday in May, and the former World of Dance host gushed via Instagram: “Happy birthday to my magical wise sweet loving strong little girl! I am SO SO proud of you every single day and beyond honored to be your mama. Forever and ever baby girl.”

She and Tatum have been coparenting Everly since 2018. The She’s the Man star was nervous about being a single father, he told Parents magazine in April.

“I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” the former model explained at the time. “I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”