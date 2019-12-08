



Channing Tatum shared pics of his daughter, Everly, as they enjoyed some time together amid “conflict” with his estranged wife, Jenna Dewan

The Magic Mike star, 39, posted a series of pics of the pair’s 6-year-old wearing a princess dress as they went to see Frozen the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Friday, December 6.

“Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical,” he wrote on Instagram. “The entire cast is so talented it’s kind of unreal. I have no words.”

Everly sat in the audience in her long dress and sneakers while clutching her Elsa doll and a golden orb. He later shared a pic of her on his Instagram Story that showed them leaving the show in a car with Everly strapped into her seat. “Sleeping sitting up hahaha,” he captioned the photo of her still clutching her trinkets. “Not letting go of that coronation orb tho!”

On Saturday, December 7, the Step Up star shared a photo of Everly doing aerial silk acrobatics. “Oh sh*#! My littles might actually try and join the circus. Hahah,” he captioned a pic that showed her doing a somersault. “I might join her.”

Continuing their fun weekend, he also posted pics of their visit to an arcade, where Everly tried riding a motorbike and they played other games.

Then as he posted a shot of all the tickets she’d collected, he got serious. “I grew up playing games like this,” Tatum wrote on the pic that showed them standing next to a gun from a shooting game. “Then I realized how many shooting games were in the arcade. Makes ya think. I know there are many sides to this. I am a gun owner. But there is a massive issue in this country. And something has to change.”

Tatum’s weekend with Everly comes less than two weeks after he filed court documents to request a set schedule for custody of his child.

“Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly,” he said in paperwork filed in Los Angeles on November 25 and obtained by Us Weekly. “I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a co-parenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments, and avoid any confusion or conflict regarding the same.”

While the couple, who split in April 2018, reached a custody agreement in February, Tatum stated that “several outstanding issues remain, including a holiday schedule.”

The 22 Jump Street star also asked for permission to travel with Everly within the U.S. without Dewan’s consent and asked to be allowed to take the first-grader out of school “for special occasions” up to five days a year.

In addition, Tatum requested that he and the former World of Dance host, 38, are able to call or FaceTime Everly once a day between 5 and 5:30 p.m. whenever she is with the other parent. The court documents also stated that “neither party is authorized to use Everly’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership” without consent.

Tatum and Dewan, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, have scheduled a mediation session for January 28, 2020.