Leading lady! Zoë Kravitz has had her fair share of high-profile relationships through the years, from her quiet romance with Penn Badgley to her whirlwind marriage to Karl Glusman.

Kravitz was first linked to the You actor in the summer of 2011, one year after he split from Gossip Girl costar Blake Lively. The pair kept their relationship relatively under wraps before Us Weekly confirmed in 2013 that they’d called it quits.

“They are at two different stages in their careers,” a source explained of Badgley and the Lolawolf singer. “They just didn’t have time for each other.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star’s next long-term romance was with Glusman, who she began seeing in 2016. Two years later, Kravitz revealed that the Gypsy actor had popped the question.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she told Rolling Stone. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world.”

In June 2019, the couple tied the knot in Paris at an estate owned by Lenny Kravitz, Zoë’s father. Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley were in attendance, along with Zoë’s mom, Lisa Bonet, and stepdad Jason Momoa.

Nearly one year after their nuptials, the Big Little Lies star gushed over her “awesome” connection with her husband.

“I feel I’ve known him my entire life,” she said during an interview on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2020. “He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing. … We have a history, it feels like.”

The California native “was very much going through a dry spell” when she was introduced to Glusman, she explained at the time. “I hadn’t really met anyone that I had connected with in a while and my friend met Karl and fully brought him to a friend’s birthday party at a bar so I could meet him and have someone to hook up with. It was kind of meant to be a really casual thing, and then we just kind of never separated.”

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Zoë filed for divorce. Though she didn’t comment on her split at the time, she seemingly hinted at a fresh start when she captioned a series of Instagram photos, “New year. Little things.” The former couple finalized their divorce in August 2021.

