First comes split news, then comes the cryptic quotes. Zoë Kravitz got real about eliminating people from her life after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Karl Glusman.

The Big Little Lies alum, 32, posted a meme via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 2, that showed a drag queen putting a bag of trash in a dumpster. The bag was labeled, “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.”

Kravitz captioned the photo, “Mood.”

The actress also shared an Instagram photo of the moon on Saturday, writing: “New year/little things.”

Meanwhile, Glusman, 33, posted a shot of his leg with a large wound on Saturday. “JAN 1, 2021: 7AM — BUT IM LIKE…” he captioned the pic.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday that Kravitz filed for divorce from the actor in New York on December 23.

The pair began dating after being introduced by mutual friends at a bar in 2016. She revealed in October 2018 that they got engaged eight months earlier.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she explained to Rolling Stone at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. I was at home, in sweatpants.”

Us exclusively reported in May 2019 that Kravitz and Glusman were already “legally married.” They tied the knot for a second time in Paris at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home the following month.

The High Fidelity alum is private about her personal life, but she has opened up about her relationship with the Nocturnal Animals star in the past.

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

Zoë detailed in May 2020 why she grew frustrated over others’ expectations about the progression of her marriage. “A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” she said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just because of work. Also, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”