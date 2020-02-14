Father of the bride … of the year! Lenny Kravitz made daughter Zoë Kravitz cry with his speech at her June 2019 wedding to Karl Glasman, the actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Zoë, 31, dished on her nuptials — and her father’s “beautiful” toast — as she appeared on the late-night talk show on Wednesday, February 12. “It was funny because I planned this wedding very well, and the one thing I didn’t really think about was speeches just because, I don’t know, it totally slipped my mind,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “So the night before, I was like, ‘I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something.’”

She went on: “And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom [Lisa Bonet] opens, like, a journal and she’s written something beautiful, and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, ‘S–t.’ … But he went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I’ve ever heard, and I was in tears … It kind of made the night.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2019 that Zoë and Glusman, 32, were already “legally married” but panning a traditional ceremony. And they tied the knot a second time in Paris on June 29.

The Batman star gave Instagram followers a peek inside her wedding in December, uploading photos from the romantic affair, including a pic of the bride posing with her Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Bonet, 52 — who was married to Lenny, 55, from 1987 to 1993 — attended the wedding with husband Jason Momoa and their kids Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, and the guest list also included Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson.

On The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Zoë hyped her latest project, the Hulu rom-com series High Fidelity. As Fallon, 45, pointed out, Tonight Show bandleader Questlove is the music supervisor on the show.

“I stalked him … I was texting him and texting him, and the blue-to-white ratio on our text was …” Zoë told the host, shaking her head. “But eventually he came through. I mean, he is an encyclopedia, so especially on a show about music and records, if we had any kind of question about, ‘Oh, the character needs to find an incredibly rare record. What record would you be so excited to find?’ And I would get just pages and pages of information. It’s incredible.”

High Fidelity starts streaming on Hulu on Friday, February 14.