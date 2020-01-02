Her cherished memories! For the first time, Zoë Kravitz shared several never-before-seen moments from her romantic wedding to husband Karl Glusman via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31.

Kravitz, 31, kicked off her behind-the-scenes look by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself lounging in a chair with her Alexander Wang wedding dress hanging behind her. The shot was also a birthday tribute to the 36-year-old designer, who responded back: “Whaaaaaaaaaaa??? I love you ! 🖤”

She followed this by uploading a post that led with a photo of her and Glusman, 32, sharing a kiss on their wedding day. The subsequent snaps showed attendees watching as the romantic ceremony commenced, and there was even a pic of the married couple cutting their wedding cake together. “June 29th, 2019,” she wrote on Tuesday.

In a third post, Kravitz led with a sweet shot of herself posing with her Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Kravitz and Glusman tied the knot in Paris on June 29, the same day Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s nuptials commenced in France. The low-key couple’s romantic ceremony came shortly after Us Weekly broke the news that the pair quietly wed in May. A source told Us at the time that Kravitz and Glusman were “legally married,” but they intended to still have a traditional gathering that summer.

Kravitz and Glusman’s wedding was a star-studded affair. The Lolawolf frontwoman’s parents Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz supported their daughter on her special day. The Cosby Show alum’s husband, Jason Momoa, joined her along with their kids Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11. Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were also present for the occasion.

Just like with their wedding, the newlyweds initially kept the news of their engagement under wraps. In a November 2018 cover story for Rolling Stone, the Divergent actress disclosed that she was engaged to the Nocturnal Animals actor.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said at the time. “I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world.”

Zoë, who has previously been linked to stars like Penn Badgley and Chris Pine, then confessed to the publication that she wanted to keep the couple’s relationship milestone “private.” She also revealed that her now-husband “nailed” the proposal, and added: “I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Zoë was introduced to Glusman by the pair’s mutual friends in 2016 while they were a bar. The duo began a romantic relationship soon after, and the Wounds actor later popped the question months before their engagement was announced in October 2018.

