Zoe Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern were among the stars who attended her Paris wedding to Karl Glusman on Saturday, June 29.

The 30-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and ex-wife Lisa Bonet tied the knot with Glusman for the second time at the celebration held at the “Let Love Rule” singer’s French home.

Other guests included Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson, and Zoe’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald costar Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe. Chris Pine, who was previously rumored to have dated Zoe, was also in attendance with his girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Zoe and Glusman, who met through mutual friends in 2016, were secretly married but planned to have a traditional ceremony in France in June.

The couple had also kept their engagement under wraps, with Zoe confirming their engagement in October, revealing Glusman’s proposal happened when she was at home, “in sweatpants.”

“I think I was a little drunk,” she told Rolling Stone. “I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!”

The actress and singer explained why Glusman was the man for her, telling the magazine, “I can be my weirdest self around him. It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

The couple held a pre-wedding celebration at Laperouse restaurant on Friday, June 28, with guests including Bonet and her husband, Jason Momoa, and their two kids, Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

Proud papa Lenny shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Saturday showing him hugging Zoe. “I could cry,” Penelope Cruz commented on the pic along with four red heart emojis, while Jennifer Lopez wrote, “Congratulations baby!!!”

