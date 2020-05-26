Zoë Kravitz has one thing on her mind post-quarantine: food. The actress, who is currently hunkered down in London amid the coronavirus pandemic with her husband, Karl Glusman, recently opened up about the first thing she wants to do when the lockdown is over.

“First I will go hug all of my family and friends,” the 31-year-old told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday, May 26. “Then I will go to Emilio’s Ballato and eat a scary amount of pasta.”

The restaurant Kravitz mentioned is located in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood and has been a celebrity hangout for decades, attracting stars such as Billy Joel, Barack Obama and Tom Hanks. The eatery is known for is classic Italian dishes, such as linguine with clams and veal Milanese.

While the High Fidelity star will likely have to wait a bit before dining out in New York City again, she also shared that she’s been able to improve her own cooking skills while in quarantine. “I’ve been making some bomb breakfast burritos with black beans and eggs and avocado,” she noted.

When asked what she’ll never take for granted again, Kravitz replied: “Going outside, hugging people I love, grocery shopping, toilet paper.”

As for the lessons she’s learned while she’s been cooped up at home? The Rough Night star said that she’s aware that she’s “so lucky.” She also had a final tidbit of food-related advice to impart. “Ice cream always helps,” she quipped.

Kravitz and her Big Little Lies costars — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley — made headlines on Friday, May 22, when Witherspoon, 44, announced that they had joined forces to aid frontline workers dealing with the ongoing health crisis.

“The Monterey Five are back … and this time for a great cause!🌊 The #BigLittleLies cast teamed up with @FrontlineFoods to sponsor meals for medical heroes in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy,” the Legally Blonde star explained via Instagram. “This amazing cause not only supports frontline workers, but also supports local restaurants! #winwin 😋🙌🏻.”

Witherspoon, who shared a photo of medical staff receiving some food along with her charitable update, added: “Thank you @kerrywashington and the #Scandal cast for the inspiration! #CastItOn.”

Kravitz shared her own thoughts on the inspiring initiative, writing on Instagram on Friday: “The #montereyfive are proud to support @frontlinefoods by sponsoring meals for our healthcare heroes in hard-hit communities in five of the cities closest to our hearts. All of the restaurants we partnered with are women-owned small businesses or have a female chef. We in this together.”

