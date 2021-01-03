Zoe Kravitz and her husband, Karl Glusman, have split after less than two years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed via court records that the Big Little Lies star, 32, filed for divorce in New York from the Love actor, 32, on December 23. People was the first to report the breakup.

The couple, who secretly married in May 2019, tied the knot for a second time in Paris that June at her father Lenny Kravitz‘s French home.

The celebration was attended by the bride’s mom, Lisa Bonet, and stepfather, Jason Momoa, as well as several of her Big Little Lies costars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Hollywood pals Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Cara Delevingne and her then-girlfriend Ashley Benson.

Zoe and the Wounds actor began dating in 2016 after meeting through a mutual friend at a bar. “I can be my weirdest self around him,” she told Rolling Stone in November 2018. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

The actress hasn’t publicly commented on the split but she posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Saturday, January 2, that she captioned “new year. little things.”

She also shared a meme on her Instagram Stories that showed a drag queen putting a bag of trash in a dumpster that was captioned, “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.”

“Mood,” the High Fidelity actress captioned the pic.

In May 2020, Zoe criticized people who asked her about whether she and her then-husband wanted to start a family.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” she told Dax Shepard in an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just because of work. Also, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”