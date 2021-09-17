Channing Tatum Shares Photo With GF Zoe Kravitz From Met Gala Afterparty

Instagram official? Channing Tatum reposted a photo of himself and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz at Alicia Keys’ 2021 Met Gala afterparty after they kept their distance on the red carpet.

“This night!” the actor, 41, captioned his Instagram Story post. “No body [sic] wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys.”

Keys, 40, was the first to share the picture — in which Tatum and Kravitz, 32, posed alongside the Grammy winner with singer Moses Sumney situated between them — via Instagram on Wednesday, September 15. “Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!!” she wrote. “Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!”

The couple walked the red carpet separately at the Monday, September 13, event in New York City. However, they were spotted leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art together later that night.

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked romance rumors in August when she was spotted wrapping her arms around him during a bike ride in New York City. He fueled the speculation when he followed several fan accounts devoted to the actress later that month.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Step Up star and the Big Little Lies alum are dating after working together on their upcoming film, Pussy Island. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source revealed at the time, adding that “things turned romantic fast” while collaborating on the project.

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” the insider said. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too.”

After news of their relationship broke, Kravitz shared a cryptic quote via Instagram on September 2 that read, “Don’t forget to pretend to have your s–t together for strangers on the internet today x.” In the caption, she asked, “Why are we like this tho [sic].”

Prior to taking their romance public, the High Fidelity alum gushed over the 21 Jump Street actor in June. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told Deadline of directing him in Pussy Island. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share daughter Everly, 8. He moved on with Jessie J, whom he dated on and off from 2018 to 2020.

Kravitz, for her part, tied the knot with Karl Glusman in May 2019, but Us confirmed their split in December 2020. The exes finalized their divorce in August.