Minding her business? Zoë Kravitz shared a not-so-cryptic message with her Instagram followers as her relationship with Channing Tatum continues to make headlines.

The High Fidelity alum, 32, shared a pointed quote on Thursday, September 2, that read, “Don’t forget to pretend to have your s–t together for strangers on the internet today x.” In the caption, Kravitz added, “Why are we like this tho [sic].”

Evan Rachel Wood and Zoe Saldana agreed in the comments section, each adding a handful of emojis supporting the playful post.

In August, Kravitz was photographed getting cozy with Tatum, 41, in New York City before joining him a low-key getaway upstate. Us Weekly later confirmed that the pair are officially a couple.

“Channing and Zoë are dating,” an insider revealed last month. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single.”

The twosome connected on the set of Pussy Island, Kravitz’s directorial debut, and “things turned romantic fast,” the source explained. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Days before Us confirmed the pair’s status, the Big Little Lies alum finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman. The now-exes began dating in 2016 and got engaged two years later. In December 2020, the duo called it quits after 19 months of marriage.

“I feel I’ve known him my entire life,” Kravitz previously gushed over the New York native, 33, during a May 2020 interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing. … We have a history, it feels like.”

The Magic Mike star, for his part, was most recently linked to Jessie J. After more than a year of dating on and off, the twosome officially split in April 2020. Tatum previously wed Step Up costar Jenna Dewan in 2009. The former spouses announced their separation in April 2018, one year before they were legally declared single.

Tatum and Dewan, 40, share 8-year-old daughter Everly. The Soundtrack actress welcomed son Callum with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, in March 2020.