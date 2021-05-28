Officially on the market! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have listed their former Beverly Hills home, nearly two years after finalizing their divorce.

The exes bought the house, which the late Carrie Fisher used to own, in 2015 for $6 million dollars and are asking for the same price. The Step Up costars lived in the estate, which featured a pool, a home theater and six bathrooms, with their 7-year-old daughter, Everly, before announcing their separation in April 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. … We’re still a family and will always be loving and dedicated parents to Everly.”

Tatum, 41, and Dewan, 40, finalized their divorce in November of the following year. They settled on 50/50 joint custody in January 2020. Last month, the actor’s lawyers filed papers to schedule a five-day trial to work out issues regarding child and spousal support, reimbursement/credits and attorney’s fees and costs.

The Magic Mike star moved into a $5.6 million dollar house in Brentwood, California, after they called it quits. As for the Flirty Dancing host, she resides in Los Angeles with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and their 14-month-old son, Callum.

In October 2019, the actress said during an event that she and the Alabama native were “figuring … out” the best way to coparent their little one. “I’m really lucky that I have an incredible partner,” Dewan gushed at the time. “Steve is absolutely amazing … to be there with [me] and help [me] through all this.”

The following month, Tatum requested a set schedule of custody for Everly, writing in court docs: “I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a coparenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments and avoid any confusion or conflict regarding the same. [I want to] establish clear and specific orders regarding our holiday and travel schedule and other custody related matters.”