It’s over. Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits once again after reconciling three months ago, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Magic Mike actor, 39, and the “Nobody’s Perfect” singer, 32, worked hard to reestablish their relationship but realized that they were better off as friends, an insider told Us. Their split is amicable, the source added.

Tatum, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has re-joined the dating app Raya after setting up his account last year, the insider dished.

Another source told Us exclusively in December 2019 that Tatum had joined the celebrity dating app following his initial split from the “Bang Bang” singer. His profile at the time read, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” alongside a shrug emoji. His profile song was “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo.

Us confirmed in January that the Coach Carter star and the “Laserlight” singer were giving their romance another shot following their separation in December 2019.

At the time, an insider revealed, “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends.”

The former couple’s breakup comes just a few months after Jessie bonded with Tatum’s daughter during a family playdate.

The singer gave followers a look at her time with Everly and Tatum in February 2020.

“A whole mood 😂🎢,” she captioned a clip of the Logan Lucky star playing a virtual video game with his daughter. In a second clip, Tatum turned to Everly and asked her, “Has yours started yet?” as the little girl swung her legs back and forth in a chair.

One month prior, Tatum gushed about Jessie J after an Instagram commenter claimed that Dewan, 39, was better than the songstress.

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he wrote at the time. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Tatum and Dewan ended their marriage in October 2018 after nearly 10 years together. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Dewan has since moved on with Steve Kazee, who she began dating in October 2018.