Family connections. Jessie J is building a bond with her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

The 31-year-old “Laserlight” singer took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers a look at a fun playdate she shared with Everly and Tatum, 39, on Saturday, February 22.

“A whole mood 😂🎢,” she captioned a clip of the Logan Lucky star playing a virtual video game with his daughter. In a second clip, Tatum turns to Everly and asks her, “Has yours started yet?” as the little girl swings her legs back and forth in a chair.

Touched by the sweet moment, Jessie captioned the video: “Superdad.”

The “It’s My Party” songstress also enjoyed some one-on-one time with Everly during their “dance party Saturday.” Jessie shared a hilarious clip of herself grooving with the 6-year-old as they dance with a scarf. The twosome accidentally pull on the scarf too hard, causing it to fly in the air and knock over a glass of celery juice.

“Scarf – 1. My turn – -4 lol. Celery juice- 0. Evie- 100 🧣🥰🎢🎡🍭,” she captioned the sweet video.

Tatum and Jessie’s playdate with Everly comes just one month after the couple, who rekindled their romance in January, made headlines for social media comments about the Step Up star’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Tatum addressed comparisons between Dewan, 39, and Jessie in January when one Instagram user commented, “Jenna looks better with you,” to which the actor replied, “hey Alex I don’t usually address s–t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them.”

He continued, “And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Tatum clarified his comments about the World of Dance host a few hours later, and Jessie took to Instagram the following day to defend her love.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she wrote at the time alongside a video of herself and Tatum sharing a smooch. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters .”

Tatum and Dewan separated in October 2018 after nearly 10 years together and their divorce was finalized in February. The exes share daughter Everly.

Dewan has since moved on with fiancé Steve Kazee, who she is expecting her second child.