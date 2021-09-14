Keep it coming! The return of the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, brought with it loads of fabulous fashion. And while stars served up everything from bold era-inspired ensembles to barely there looks with touching tributes, the unbelievable attire didn’t wrap when the red carpet was over.

As the stars exited the event, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” they slipped out of their Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Carolina Herrera and Harris Reed gowns and into sexy, slinky, skin-baring sets to make their rounds at a number of afterparties around New York City.

Among those to let the party go all night long? Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

Jenner, for her part, was easily one of the best dressed at the grand gala, wearing a custom-made Givenchy gown encrusted with jeweled shoulder pads and glitzy gloves. To make her style statement even sweeter, she explained via Instagram Stories that her outfit for the evening was a sweet nod to Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady.

But when it was time for an outfit change, she slipped out of her nude-colored look and into a custom Givenchy red mini dress with a dramatic train. She accessorized her afterparty outfit with jewels by Matthew Williams and white gold bracelet in collaboration with Givenchy x VRAI that was made of 352 sustainable diamonds.

As for Baldwin? The supportive friend that she is grabbed a bottle of Jenner’s 818 Tequila before leaving to take on the town. While she stunned in a simple Yves Saint Laurent gown at the 2021 soriée, she opted for a silk, sequin and fur ensemble later in the night.

Bieber, who repped his own fashion brand Drew House on the red carpet, slipped into a more casual cut before heading out. He rocked a Balenciaga outfit in the evening, complete with a t-shirt, cargo pants and sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian was another star to switch up her look (well, kind of) after the formal fashion event. While heading to the Cathedral Restaurant, she was spotted in her skin-tight Balenciaga ensemble — without her face mask! Instead, she paired the look with a set of oversized sunglasses.

Of course, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a coordinated couple style statement post-event. Fox, who stunned in a sequin red Dundas gown earlier in the night, slipped into something shorter while still sticking with her color theme.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer certainly made a splash too, rocking a rose-embellished leather jacket. Anything for a matchy-matchy moment, right?

To see these looks and the rest of the fabulous fashion from the Met Gala afterparties, keep scrolling!