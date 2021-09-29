LOL! Lenny Kravitz Asks Channing Tatum for a ‘Magic Mike’ Role

Bonding with the parents! Less than one month after Us Weekly confirmed that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are dating, it appears that they’ve gotten tight with one another’s families.

The 32-year-old Big Little Lies alum’s father, Lenny Kravitz, showed off his ripped abs via Instagram on Wednesday, September 29, and the 41-year-old Alabama native hit up his girlfriend’s dad for some exercise tips.

“2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night,” the “Fly Away” musician, 57, captioned his social media snap. “3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love.”

In the pic, Lenny held a tea kettle while posing in his kitchen. He donned a pair of oversized sunglasses, jeans and an open leopard-print shirt — with his defined abs on display.

“Good god man,” Tatum commented on the post. “What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

The “I Belong to You” performer took Tatum’s comment as a chance to ask him about a future acting gig, replying, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Lenny’s note about “connections” seemingly refers to his daughter — whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet — who was first linked with Tatum in August after they worked together on the upcoming Pussy Island film. Shortly after, news broke that the Step Up actor and the High Fidelity alum are an item.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source told Us at the time, noting that “things turned romantic fast” while they collaborated on the movie.

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” the insider said. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too.”

The duo first sparked romance speculation after Zoë was spotted wrapping her arms around him during a bike ride in New York City in August. Later that month, the Sparkella author followed several fan accounts dedicated to the Insurgent actress.

The pair have kept their relationship under wraps, though Tatum seemingly took their romantic status Instagram official after they both attended a 2021 Met Gala afterparty.

While the couple walked the carpet separately at the fundraiser earlier this month, they were spotted leaving together and even posed in group photos from Alicia Keys’ afterparty.

“This night!” Tatum captioned an Instagram Story post from the festivities, where he posed alongside Keys, 40, Zoë and Moses Sumney. “No body [sic] wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys.”

The “Girl on Fire” crooner initially shared the snap via her Instagram, writing, “Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!!” she wrote. “Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!”

Before his relationship with Zoë, Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares daughter Everly, 8 — from 2009 to 2019. He later dated Jessie J on and off between 2018 and 2020.

Zoë, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before they split in December 2020. The former couple finalized their divorce in August.