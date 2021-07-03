From fans to lovers! Jason Momoa, Olivia Munn and more have achieved the ultimate dream of transforming their celebrity crushes into real relationships.

The Aquaman star met Lisa Bonet in the mid-2000s when they were introduced at a Los Angeles jazz club — and they “have been together” ever since, Bonet told Net-A-Porter in 2018.

“Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line,” she gushed.

The twosome welcomed their daughter, Lola, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, years before they tied the knot in 2017. Us Weekly broke the news of their secret wedding, which took place at their California home.

However, Momoa’s attraction to the Cosby Show alum sparked at an early age. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that [she was my celebrity crush],” he joked in a 2019 Esquire profile. “I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

Munn, for her part, was vocal about her interest in comedian John Mulaney six years before they were romantically linked in May 2021 amid his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and [Tendler] want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” the Buddy Games actress recalled during a conversation with HuffPost Live in 2015. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

She attempted to stay in touch with the Oh, Hello actor — but “he never emailed back.” Munn teased, “I might’ve got the wrong email — probably. That’s what I tell myself.”

While some crushes have led to long-term romances, others have been less successful. Before their rise to the top of the charts, Halsey frequently tweeted about being smitten by Evan Peters — despite his tendency to portray questionable characters.

“Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….” the Grammy nominee joked in a November 2012 tweet.

One year later, Halsey’s attraction hadn’t wavered. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” they wrote in November 2013.

Eventually, the singer’s persistence paid off, and the pair made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019, one month after Us confirmed they were dating. However, their flame fizzled out within a few months.

Scroll down to see more stars who turned their dream crushes into a reality: