Taylor Swift may not have always been Travis Kelce’s first pop star pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 33, was once asked to play the game “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with various female celebrities during a 2016 interview with AfterBuzz TV. The first round featured Swift, 33, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry — Swift’s former rival.

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them,” Kelce initially responded. When pushed further, however, he ultimately made the choice. “Kiss is Ariana. Sorry, love you, but you’re gone,” he quipped. “And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry.”

Other celeb trios included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — “I don’t even know which is which,” he joked — as well as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara. Kelce’s last options were Gisele Bündchen, Jessie James Decker and Kristin Cavallari — all three of whom were married to NFL players at the time.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

“They’re all — what is this? This is kill myself, that’s what this game is,” Kelce said before refusing to choose. Decker, 35, is the wife of Eric Decker, while Bündchen, 43, was married to Tom Brady for 13 years before their October 2022 split. Cavallari, 36, tied the knot with Jay Cutler in June 2013 but the pair called it quits nine years later.

While Swift, 33, technically came in second to Perry, 38, in the 2016 game, Kelce’s answer would likely be different today. Reports surfaced earlier this month that he has been spending time with the singer after attending her Eras Tour concert earlier this summer.

Kelce addressed the speculation during the Thursday, September 21, episode of “The Pat McAfee” podcast — and hinted that he’s been in contact with Swift.

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he shared. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”Kelce added that “it’s hilarious how much traction” the rumors surrounding him and Swift have gotten, noting that it feels like a “game of telephone” between the pair. He also noted that he isn’t something he’s bothered by. “It’s life, baby,” he quipped.

For now, He’s leaving it to the mastermind of Swift herself. “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court,” he said.

As for whether Kelce choosing to “marry” Perry back in 2016 will cause tension between the potential couple, it’s unlikely. Swift and Perry initially feuded when Perry allegedly tried to hire some of Swift’s dancers, which inspired Swift’s 2014 hit “Bad Blood,” but the twosome later worked out their issues.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

In 2019, Perry even made an appearance in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” where the duo embraced while dressed up like a hamburger and French fry.

“We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things and then saw each other again at another party,” Swift explained of the truce during a 2019 appearance on Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast. “She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms … We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever, you know, made the public aware.”