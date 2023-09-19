Travis Kelce has shared some insight into how he finds love — and it’s not an “immediate” thing for the NFL star.

“To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time,” Kelce, 33, shared on an episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, released on Tuesday, September 19.

The football star explained to podcast host Kristin Cavallari that “the stuff that I’ve been through in my past” makes him hesitate before jumping head-first into a relationship.

“You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle,” Kelce added. “I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.

Related: Not Just Deflategate! Biggest NFL Controversies Through the Years Flag on the play. From Tom Brady’s Deflategate to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, the NFL has been at the center of several controversies through the years. In 2016, Kaepernick sparked debates among both fans and fellow players when he didn’t stand for the national anthem before taking the field with the San Francisco 49ers. […]

Kelce went on to say that “it takes quite a bit of time” to get to know a potential significant other before he finds “that affection and love for them.”

However, he is a fan of the “initial spark” when meeting someone new.

“As you get to know somebody, or you get to see their tendencies or what they do on a daily basis, I think all of that [love] can grow 100 percent,” he added.

Kelce’s comments about his love life come amid ongoing rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is dating Taylor Swift. Various reports from earlier this month have claimed the pair have been spending time together after Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift, 33, his number when attending her Eras Tour in July.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told brother Jason Kelce on their podcast “New Heights” after the concert. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Kelce hinted that he put his phone number on the friendship bracelet.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he quipped. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

NFL commentator Ian Eagle added fuel to the fire as romance rumors continue to heat up by offering various Swift puns after Kelce scored a touchdown on Sunday, September 17, in the Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” Eagle joked, later adding that Kelce was able to “shake it off” after an injury earlier in the season.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen also made various joked, referencing Swift songs like “Delicate,” “Anti-Hero” and “August.” Eisen posted a clip on Instagram, writing, “Look what you made me do, @killatrav.”

Kelce, for his part, commented, “Well played Rich… Well played 👏🏻😂.”