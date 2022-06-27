An uncanny resemblance. Jason Momoa posted a family photo with his and Lisa Bonet‘s children — and the teens look just like their parents!

In the series shared via Instagram on Monday, June 27, the Game of Thrones alum, 42, was pictured with his kids, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, at a UN conference for ocean conservation. “With great respect, admiration, and humility, I join the UN family and commit to the critically important work: to manage, protect and preserve the Ocean and all living creatures on our beautiful, BLUE plane,” the Hawaiian native captioned the post.

Momoa, who was recently named the UN Environment Program’s (UNEP) Advocate for Life Below Water, added that “we must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren.”

“[We must] turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship and build momentum for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature,” he continued, thanking his “babies” for “standing by my side.”

The Aquaman star and Bonet are successfully coparenting their two children following the announcement of their separation in January. In a lengthy Instagram post shared at the time of their breakup, the estranged couple noted how “a revolution is unfolding” and that their family “is of no exception.”

“We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the pair, who exchanged vows in October 2017 and were together for more than 15 years, shared in a joint statement. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

They added that their love “carries on” even amid their split. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L,” they concluded.

Since the announcement, Momoa has been briefly linked to actress Eiza González. “Eiza and Jason are dating, it’s very casual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the Baywatch alum was spotted at the premiere of 32-year-old González’s movie Ambulance in April.

Bonet, for her part, was spotted two months after their breakup still wearing her wedding ring. Although Momoa ditched his ring one week after the split, he continued to assert that their blended family was still doing well together.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” the Dune actor told Entertainment Tonight in March while attending stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman premiere. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

