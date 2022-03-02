An on-brand outfit! Zoë Kravitz gave a special — and very high-fashion — nod to Catwoman at The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday, March 1.

The 33-year-old actress teamed up with Oscar de la Renta to create a stunning, custom black gown for her walk down the red carpet. It was the bodice that had Us buzzing though.

The fashion house designed the dress with a feline-shaped bustier that was clear shout out to the star’s DC Comics character, Selina Kyle.

Oscar de la Renta even took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes clips of how the dress came to be. “A Purrfect night ahead,” the fashion house comically captioned their video.

If the fierce feline fashion moment wasn’t iconic enough, Robert Pattinson arrived in a Tom Ford ensemble that could have come straight out of Bruce Wayne’s closet.

Naturally, the duo sent social media spiraling. “Zoë’s wearing a ‘festive’ Catwoman dress and Rob is out here looking like Bruce Wayne. Tell me Mr. Dano, what’s your YOUR excuse,” a user wrote, while another said, “Zoë Kravitz is in a Catwoman themed dress?!!!! QUEEN!”

While the two main stars made a point to come in couture that their fictional characters would approve of, Julia Fox arrived an outfit that would fit right in with the movie’s wardrobe.

The 32-year-old actress attended the premiere in a chain link Lanvin dress, which was layered over a black latex bodysuit and trench coat. She ditched her viral intense eyeliner in favor of a softer, smoky eye completed by Pat McGrath. When it came to hair, she pulled back her shiny strands into a sleek ponytail.

Fox’s attendance at the big premiere didn’t go unnoticed, with many taking to social media. “Julia confirmed for The Batman sequel as Poison Ivy,” a user joked, while another quipped, “No f—king way Julia Fox is at the premiere of The Batman.”

The star-studded red carpet didn’t stop there. Jason Momoa, who recently called it quits with Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet, also stopped by to support the star. The actor looked dapper in a red velvet suit. However, it’s necessary to point out that his shoes for the evening were a bit too small. The Aquaman star walked the red carpet with his heels out of his loafers — something he does fairly frequently.

To see all of these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from The Batman premiere, keep scrolling. From Venus Williams to Colin Farrell, Us Weekly’s Stylish has the details on what the stars wore, below.