Jason Momoa has some explaining to do when it comes to his footwear collection. For context, the 42-year-old actor has been spotted not just once — but twice — wearing shoes that are seemingly too small for his feet.

On Wednesday, November 10, the Hawaii native was photographed at an afterparty following the House of Gucci premiere in London. The performer looked dapper in a black suit teamed with cranberry-colored velvet loafers.

But what’s peculiar about the look is that upon close speculation, Momoa seems to have slipped his heel out of his loafer so that he’s stepping on the back of it — and essentially crushing it.

While it’s easy to chock this whole shoe situation up to a one-time malfunction or slight discomfort, that’s not actually the case. The Aquaman star has pulled this heel-out-of-his-loafer look before.

Rewind to the Dune photocall in October and Momoa’s footwear sitch is all too familiar. While posing for photos with the always-fabulous Zendaya, the actor decided to just pop his his heel out of his velvet maroon loafer and flatten the entire back half of his shoe. But hey, when a blister’s brewing you have to do what you have to do.

Now, an untrained eye may have mistaken the pricey, polished looking shoes for a pair of slides, but the Twitterverse knows a whole lot better than that. And they wasted no time calling out the Marvel star for his questionable attire.

“I’m so sad for Jason Momoa here knowing his feet hurt and he had to take his shoes half-off at his Dune press call,” a sympathetic follower wrote, while another quipped, “Jason Momoa is so big he doesn’t even fit into his own shoes.”

Thankfully, switching up his shoe game (and wearing a pair that actually fits) should be pretty easy for Momoa given that he has his own line of vegan sneakers at his disposal. The Sweet Girl star teamed up with shoe brand So iLL to create some kicks made from algae. The collection also includes sandals.

“Style matters. How you feel and how you wear it is important,” the actor told Footwear News in April while speaking about the collection. “I really love that we can have some function and fashion and make something good for the Earth. And I just love pink. It has a calming effect on me.”