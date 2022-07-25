Safe and sound. Jason Momoa was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist, but the actor was left unharmed.

According to an incident report obtained by Us Weekly, the 42-year-old Game of Thrones alum was driving on Old Topanga Road in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24, when another motorist crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into the path of Momoa’s 1970 Oldsmobile. The driver, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan, was ejected from his bike and later brought to nearby Northridge Hospital with minor injuries, per the California Highway Patrol. No arrests have been made in connection to the accident, though “the exact cause” is under investigation.

Momoa “was uninjured and remained on the scene throughout the investigation,” the CHP report states. Footage obtained by TMZ shows the Dune star walking away from several emergency vehicles and returning to his parked car as paramedics tended to the motorcyclist.

The Aquaman actor has a passion for cars and motorcycles, previously working to restore a vintage 1965 Ford Mustang for Lisa Bonet ahead of their January split. In an August 2020 YouTube video, Momoa showed off his then-wife’s “first love,” which she purchased at the age of 17.

The Hawaii native and the Emmy nominee, 54, tied the knot in October 2017 after 12 years of dating. The pair welcomed children Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, before calling it quits earlier this year.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” Momoa and the High Fidelity actress noted in a joint statement shared via social media. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome “were so different” and eventually drifted apart. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider explained. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Despite their breakup, the See actor and Bonet have remained on good terms, with Momoa even showing up to support stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman in March. “It’s still family, you know?” he told Entertainment Tonight at the event, which he attended with his and Bonet’s two kids.

The Baywatch: Hawaii alum has since been linked to Eiza González. A source told Us in May that the pair were dating casually and “very attracted to each other.” Though they sparked split speculation soon after, the duo were spotted together in London earlier this month.

