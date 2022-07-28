Back on? Jason Momoa and Eiza González sparked reconciliation speculation during a romantic bike ride on Thursday, July 28.

The Aquaman star, 42, and the Mexico native, 32, were spotted in Malibu on Thursday riding around on Momoa’s Harley Davidson less than one week after he was involved in a head-on collision.

Momoa wore a pink, long-sleeved shirt, green pants, pink helmet and black moto boots as he drove the motorcycle throughout the beachside town, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. González, for her part, donned black pants, a black varsity jacket with yellow detailing, a black helmet and white sneakers as she held on tight to her man.

The pair’s cruise along the coast came days after the Game of Thrones alum was in a vehicle accident on Sunday, July 24, in Los Angeles. According to the incident report, Momoa appeared to be unharmed after a 21-year-old motorcycle driver crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into the path of his 1970 Oldsmobile.

The other driver was ejected from his bike and taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, per the California Highway Patrol. The accident is currently under investigation.

Despite coming away physically unharmed, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Momoa is “extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all.”

The Dune actor “knows he’s lucky to be alive,” the insider said, noting that Momoa is “grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too.”

The near-death experience came amid an “extremely turbulent time” for the Hawaii native who split from Lisa Bonet in January after four years of marriage. The exes, who share daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, were together for 13 years before they tied the knot in October 2017.

The See star moved on with González with a source exclusively telling Us in May that the duo’s relationship was “very casual” after being introduced a few months prior.

“They are having fun and getting to know each other,” the insider explained at the time. “Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

The twosome were rumored to have split one month later, but have since been spotted together on multiple occasions.

The Baby Driver actress and the father of two were seen out and about at two separate London venues on July 5, leading fans to believe they were back on. The Sweet Girl actor and González left the events separately, but were inside at the same time, according to photos obtained by People.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!