New flames? Jeremy Renner was spotted “looking cozy” with actress Eiza González at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami on Saturday, February 1.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 49, was “pretty flirtatious” as he and the Baby Driver star, 30, cozied up in a booth at the AT&T Super Saturday Night party at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami. An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the Renner was “letting loose and dirty dancing” while hanging out with Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey, during Lady Gaga‘s performance.

Renner was “laughing hard” and “being friendly” with a group of girls throughout the night, but particularly with Gonzalez, who later shared a snap with the Wind River actor on Instagram. The former telenovela star and Renner posed alongside Miles Teller, Paul Rudd and his son, Jack, both of whom were decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear ahead of the big game.

The Hurt Locker star’s fun-filled Miami night comes four months after news broke of his messy custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Us confirmed in September 2019 that the Canadian actress, 28, filed to request sole custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava. The actors secretly tied the knot in 2014 after welcoming their daughter, but separated only 10 months later.

Shortly after filing for sole legal and physical custody of Ava, Pacheco claimed that her ex-husband had threatened to kill her. According to court documents first obtained by TMZ in October, the actress alleged that Renner had been under the influence when he told someone that he “could not deal” with her anymore and “just wanted her gone.”

The same documents detail an incident where the Avengers star put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself before he fired the gun into the ceiling while his daughter was asleep. A rep for the actor, however, noted at the time that the “dramatizations” in Pacheco’s account were “one-sided.”

In the midst of their messy legal battle, a source close to Renner told Us that the Arrival actor “won’t be bullied” by his ex, who alleged that he had a history of substance abuse and of verbal and emotional abuse.

“Jeremy has voluntarily been taking drug tests daily, for the last month and a half that Sonni requested sole custody. He has tested clean for any drugs or alcohol,” the insider said in October. “Jeremy has been extremely generous to Sonni, but it’s never going to be enough.”