



Jeremy Renner’s custody battle with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, over their 6-year-old daughter, Ava, has escalated. In new court documents, Pacheco claims that the Avengers star talked about killing her and put a gun in his mouth that same night, according to TMZ.

In documents obtained by the site, Pacheco, 28, alleges that Renner, 48, was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol at a club in November when he told someone that he “could not deal with [Pacheco] anymore” and “just wanted her gone.”

Later that night, the Hawkeye star put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself before firing the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep, according to the documents. A nanny overheard him say that he was going to kill Pacheco and then himself because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother,” the Canadian model attests.

Pacheco also claims in the documents that Renner has a history of substance abuse and of verbal and emotional abuse. She alleges that he once left cocaine on a bathroom counter where Ava could reach it.

A rep for the actor responded to the claims, telling Us Weekly, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Us confirmed last month that Pacheco is seeking sole custody of Ava with Renner receiving monitored visitation. The Wingman actress filed her request with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on September 10. At the time, a court hearing was scheduled for November 7.

Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner in December 2014 following 10 months of marriage. They finalized their divorce that December. TMZ reported at the time that the Tag star agreed to pay $13,000 per month for child support and an additional five percent if he makes more than $2.3 million per year.

With reporting by Brody Brown

