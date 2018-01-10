Bella Hadid Is ‘Hooking Up’ With NBA Player Jordan Clarkson

A new suitor is courting Bella Hadid. In November, a source revealed the model was “still talking” to ex The Weeknd, 27. “They text nonstop and are totally in love,” the source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are slowly starting to hang out again.”

But now the 21-year-old stunner, who’s walked the runway for Balmain, Chanel and Marc Jacobs, has started “hooking up” with Los Angeles Laker guard Jordan Clarkson, an insider claims in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The sought-after model — she enjoyed a brief dalliance with rapper Drake in October — and the 25-year-old University of Missouri alum joined his teammate Brandon Ingram, models Hailey Baldwin and Camila Morrone, singer Justine Skye and other pals at NYC’s Zuma December 12 after the Laker’s lost to the New York Knicks. “It was a big crew,” notes an onlooker. “And they were in a private room.”

The insider says Hadid has been spending a lot of time with the Tampa, Florida-born basketball pro, who once romanced her pal Kendall Jenner. Says the insider, “They’ve been hanging out the past few weeks.”

