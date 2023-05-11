Heating up! Kendall Jenner’s whirlwind romance with Bad Bunny keeps getting sweeter.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the model, 27, and the rapper, 29. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The insider adds that the Kardashians star is “really attracted to the “Party” artist’s confidence, which, thankfully, is not arrogance or cockiness. “They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends,” the source adds. “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

Jenner and the Puerto Rico native — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — have been linked since February after they were spotted packing on the PDA during multiple date nights.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a second source told Us in March. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

The insider continued at the time: “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Since then, the pair’s romance continued to heat up as Jenner — who previously dated Devin Booker prior to her new fling — supported her new man’s April set at Coachella. During Bad Bunny’s headlining set on April 14, the Kendall + Kylie designer was spotted dancing in the crowds. One day later, the “I Like That” rapper seemingly took their romance Instagram official.

Bad Bunny uploaded a series of Instagram Story clips of himself driving a golf cart on April 15, while singing along to the radio. Jenner was seemingly sitting in the passenger seat and a lock of her long, windblown hair was briefly seen in the video.

“You’re gonna [crash],” a voice that sounded like Jenner can be heard saying off-camera, appearing to worry about his driving skills.

The reggaeton artist seemingly shaded Booker, 26, on his song “Coco Chanel,” which dropped in March. “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it,” Bad Bunny sang in Spanish, which fans speculated was a reference to the basketball player’s NBA team, the Phoenix Suns.

The 818 Tequila founder and Bad Bunny have since taken their romance to the Big Apple, where they were spotted having a sweet dinner date at Carbone ahead of the Met Gala. While both Jenner and the American Music Award winner attended the May 1 fashion benefit, they each walked the red carpet solo. The twosome were then spotted leaving the gala together and headed to the same afterparty.

With reporting by Sarah Jones