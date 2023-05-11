Blink and you might miss it. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted sharing a sweet moment during a romantic getaway.

The couple were seen briefly in a TikTok video uploaded by photographer Renell Medrano on Wednesday, May 10. In the clip, the model, 27, and the singer, 29, got cozy while on a golf outing with their friends.

The social media footage has since been deleted, but Jenner offered a glimpse of the trip via her Instagram Story. Jenner shared snaps on Wednesday of the ocean, a sunset and her pals as their backs faced the camera.

Jenner was first linked to the Grammy winner in February after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Beverly Hills. One month later, they were seen having dinner with friends in West Hollywood. As they returned home from the night out, the Kardashians star was photographed giving the musician a hug and seemingly leaning in for a kiss.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting that the Hulu personality wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” following her split from Devin Booker, who she dated on and off for two years before Us confirmed their breakup in November 2022.

However, he insider added that after “spending more time” with the Puerto Rico native, Jenner’s feelings were “starting to grow.”

The reggaeton superstar raised eyebrows in March when he seemingly gave a shady shout-out to Booker, 26, on the song “Coco Chanel” with Eladio Carrión. “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it,” he sang in Spanish, which fans later pointed out could be a reference to the athlete’s NBA team, the Phoenix Suns.

A second source has since shared with Us that Booker “is not completely over” Jenner. “They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either,” the insider told Us.

Jenner, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about her personal life over the years. In May 2019, the California native explained why she hesitates to share her relationships with the public.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she told Vogue at the time. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like, once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

More recently, Jenner joked about how her mother, Kris Jenner, has started to grow impatient waiting for her to have kids. “[My mom] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’” she quipped during a joint interview with E! News in April 2022, to which Kris, 66, replied, “Just your friendly reminder!”