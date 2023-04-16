After Kendall Jenner excitedly watched Bad Bunny’s Friday, April 14, Coachella set, they might have made their new romance Instagram official.

The “I Like It” rapper, 29, uploaded a series of Instagram Story videos of himself driving a golf cart on Saturday, April 15, while singing along to the radio. The model, 27, was seemingly sitting beside him in the vehicle and her windblown, brown hair is seen briefly featured in the upload.

“You’re gonna [crash!]” a voice that sounded like Jenner’s exclaims off-camera, appearing to worry about her new beau’s driving skills.

The Puerto Rico native (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, in which eagle-eyed fans spotted Jenner dancing by herself in the crowd. According to social media footage, the Kardashians star twirled during the “Party” crooner’s set, looking festival-chic in a denim miniskirt and black bomber jacket.

The Hulu star later returned to the festival grounds on Saturday evening, attending alongside younger sister Kylie Jenner per Instagram snaps shared by the 25-year-old makeup mogul. The 818 Tequila founder opted for a white crop top and cutoff shorts, while Kylie sported a pair of jeans and a white motorcycle jacket.

While neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have further addressed their Coachella date or their relationship status, they were first spotted together in a series of February dinner dates. The twosome’s outings often concluded with steamy PDA sessions.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

The insider added at the time: “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

The Kendall+Kylie designer last dated basketball player Devin Booker for two years, splitting for good in June 2022.

“Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” a second source told Us earlier this month of the Phoenix Suns star, 26, noting he still cares about Kendall. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them. … They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”