Kendall Jenner gave us major hair goals when she rocked these romantic ringlets during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, October 30. Luckily for Us, her hairstylist Jen Atkin is spilling exactly how to get those voluminous curls.

To ensure the gorgeous style would stay, Atkin prepped the 21-year-old’s dark tresses with Ouai Soft Mousse before blasting her strands with Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. She used the Styling Concentrator attachment, which allows you to target one section of hair without mussing up the rest, along with a Harry Josh round brush as she blow dried the model’s coif.

Then it was time to turn up the heat. Atkin used Hot Tools’ 3/4 inch curling iron to create waves in Jenner’s mane. After she was finished curling, she misted two different hairsprays on Jenner, which must be the secret to her killer volume. First, she sprayed Ouai Texturizing Hairspray on her locks before setting the look with Bleach Hard AF Hairspray. One final step we weren’t expecting? Atkin used Anastasia Pro Brow Palette to fill in Jenner’s part line.

She’s not the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star using products in unexpected ways. Kim Kardashian shared a photo where her go-to glam guy Mario Dedivanovic used her KKW Beauty Dark and Light Powder Contour and Highlight kits as eyeshadow. Beauty products can be expensive, so Stylish loves when you can use a product in a completely new way! Bring on the multitasking makeup ASAP.

