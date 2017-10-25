Braids are big — there’s no denying it. And and luckily for Us, Kendall Jenner’s longtime stylist Jen Atkin shared the step by step to getting the sleek and shiny braided look that the model rocked while out and about in NYC on Monday, October 23 to her Instagram Story.

Fear not, Stylish took notes for you on all the steps the stylist (who is also responsible for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s blunt bob) spilled. And we are prepared to break it down so that you can have killer hair for your next night out.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Step one: the basis of this plaited ponytail is smooth shiny hair, so start by blow drying the hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with the styling concentrated nozzle attachment so that you can really seal the cuticle and smooth your hair (hello, shine!).

Jenna Dewan Tatum Posted a Hot Half-Naked Selfie in J.Lo by Giuseppe Zanotti Boots — See Pic

If your hair is bobbed like Kenny’s, Atkin suggests adding Beauty Works clip in extensions for added length and then iron the hair with the Hershesons Titanium Ionic Iron so that it blends together.

Once everything is seamless, spray it with the Moroccan Oil Luminous Extra Strong Hairspray for hold and apply The Ouai Hair Oil for added shine.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2017: See the Bling!

Then pull the hair back, secure it with a bungee hair tie. Pro tip: it is essential that you make sure your bungee is tight so that your braid stays put!

Last step: Braid — et voila! High-gloss hair that’s styled to perfection.

Stars in Suits! See Which Celebs Traded In Their Dresses For Pantsuits and Own The Red Carpet

Fear not — if you’re not super confident with your braiding skills, but love shiny hair, you could always check out the secret to Amal Clooney’s gorgeous blowout that doesn’t scrimp on shine or bounce.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!