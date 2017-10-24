When Stylish laid eyes on Amal Clooney’s stunning look for the Suburbicon premiere in Los Angeles this past weekend, we were smitten. Everything from her vintage Bill Blass gown, to her makeup was flawless — but it was her voluminous, bouncy blowout that stole our hearts. We had to know here secret, and luckily for us, Clooney’s hairstylist Rodrigo Ortega shared the secret to her hair on his Instagram account: two different hair brushes!

The hairdresser shared a pic of the product he used to give Clooney her enviable mane. First he cleansed the human rights attorney’s raven locks with Christophe Robin Regenerating Shampoo and followed with a hair treatment, the Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask. This hydrator is great for giving hair some lovin’ because it’s blended with prickly pear seed oil and vitamin E to give your hair a mega-dose of moisture, while plant ceramides strengthen dry and stressed-out strands.

Once Clooney’s hair was cleansed and conditioned, Ortega misted the new mom’s strands with the Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist. And here’s the critical part: he used the Ibiza Hair Gold GL7 paddle brush and the Ibiza Hair B5 round brush to smooth her strands and then put a wave in them as he dried her hair with a T3 hairdryer. This was the key to getting that perfect glass-like finish without sacrificing volume. Then, to give her curls more definition, he used the T3 Whirl Trio wand (it has interchangeable barrels) to diversify the curl size.

The result? Defined waves that were smooth, defined and to-die-for.

