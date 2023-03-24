Grateful to be alive. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks revealed she survived a near-fatal car accident after the vehicle she was in almost drove off a cliff.

“This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah,” the reality star, 51, captioned an Instagram selfie of herself and a friend on on Thursday, March 23. “This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blssings. My dear friend and I were in a car accident that could have been far more horrible.”

The jewelry designer, who also shared footage of the car in the snowbank, noted that she, her driver and friend were “all OK and safe” and issued a warning to other drivers traveling in the area. “Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades,” she said.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Marks concluded her sobering revelation with an expression of gratitude. “Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have,” she penned. “I am beyond happy to be alive and well. 💖💖💖.”

The Bravo personality’s harrowing accident comes amid production on season 4 of RHOSLC. As costar Jen Shah is currently serving six and a half years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud — she reported to Texas’ Federal Prison Camp Bryan in February — the women of Salt Lake City are reuniting with an old friend: Mary Cosby.

Earlier this month, Heather Gay confirmed the rumors that the pastor, 50 — who left the show after season 2 — will be back for the next season. “Yes,” she told a fan during a book signing, empathetically nodding her head when asked whether Cosby would be making an appearance on season 4.

While Gay, 48, has her own problems to work through — namely, how she received her much-discussed black eye during season 3 — she and Marks are also dealing with drama with their costars. During the RHOSLC panel at Bravo Con 2022, things got heated between Marks and Lisa Barlow, as well as Gay and Whitney Rose, who were all still incensed over past drama from seasons before.

As Marks and Gay sat on one sofa, Barlow, 48, and Rose, 36, sat separately on the other couch as they dove into their respective issues. Marks, for her part, was still upset at Barlow’s infamous hot mic moment during season 2 — in which her longtime friend called her a “f—king whore” and claimed that she had slept with “half of New York” in a moment she didn’t realize she was being filmed.

As for Gay and Rose, the Bad Mormon author was still shocked at how she was allegedly treated by her friend. “We were dear friends, and it seemed out of the blue just completely that you decided that you were gonna dump me as a friend,” Gay told Rose during the panel. And that to me felt like that you were trying to create drama where there was none.”