Mystery solved? Heather Gay finally addressed how she got her black eye during a season 3 cast trip — but even she’s still a bit confused.

“I blacked out. I don’t know how it happened,” the reality star, 40, revealed during the first part of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Wednesday, January 25. “I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas.”

According to Heather, her story started to contradict itself because she was “scared” her costars would “rewrite the narrative” if they knew the truth. (She was joined at the reunion by Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks. Jen Shah, for her part, was notably missing.)

In response, Lisa, 48, noted that an “investigation was launched” to determine how Heather was injured. “I wish you had said that in the moment because it caused so much damage,” Lisa added, to which host Andy Cohen clarified that Bravo “didn’t find anything” during the investigation.

“When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory,’” Heather continued. “And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry. It’s terrifying.”

During the RHOSLC special, the Bad Mormon author got emotional about her “humiliating” response to waking up with unknown injuries.

“I know I blacked out. I woke up in a very, very high stress situation with so much shame and humiliation,” she admitted. “There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing, which is just humor and make it go away, and it didn’t go away, but I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production — it’s my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it.”

Heather later slammed the popular fan theory that she was punched by Jen, 49, after they both drank too much in San Diego.

“I trusted her the most for coming up with a cover story when you blackout and you have a black eye,” Heather said, referring to her initial conversation with Jen after the mysterious night. “If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention — I was blacked out.”

The Beauty Lab and Laser founder concluded: “Anything could’ve happened, and I assumed when I was on a show with cameras and a cast that somebody would give me the trigger that would make me remember, and I still don’t know how I got it.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion returns Wednesday, February 1, on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.