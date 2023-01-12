Shah originally made headlines for her legal woes in March 2021. After initially pleading not guilty, the Utah native later changed her plea. “In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern Distrit of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” she said during a June 2022 court hearing in New York City. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”
"I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she's not going to be available to be on the show," he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. "Some people on Twitter were saying, 'We want Jen next season.' And I'm like, 'OK, well, talk to the judge.'"
“I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “Some people on Twitter were saying, ‘We want Jen next season.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, talk to the judge.'”
“Listen, it’s sad, [but] like, I wouldn’t steal anybody’s money,” Teresa said on her podcast, noting that it "bothers" her to get compared to Shah. “I would not do that. I would never do that, that’s so bad. I know my kids know that I didn’t do anything. Joe told them.”
Andy Cohen
"I'm hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend. I'm hopeful that I can do that sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you," the Real Housewives executive producer said on his Sirius XM'sRadio Andy show. "I'm really hoping to do that."
“Season 3 of #rhoslc was a lot and very heavy,” she wrote via Instagram, just hours after Shah was sentenced. “Wrapping it with such a fun show was the perfect send off to a difficult season. The darkness is gone, lightness is upon us.”
“Grief that we are in this situation, that there are victims, our friend is going away for a decade and she has a 16-year-old,” Gay explained in the January 2023 episode. “What she pled guilty to is so bad.”
She continued. “And the fact that she’s taken it this far and gone on for this long and proclaimed her innocence, and now, I can only think she did it and she thought she was going to get away with it, and when she realized she wasn’t going to get away with it, her story changed. It was the last thing I expected, was for
Lisa Barlow
In January 2023, Barlow reshared an article where she previously stated she would "side" with the victims if Shah was found guilty.
Brandi Glanville
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Glanville said Shah should have received "more time" after taking advantage of the elderly in her scheme.
“My grandma’s birthday is today. She is 95, Grandma Hazel. No, it’s not fair. She should do more time,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said at the time. “Yeah, she should do more time.”
Tamra Judge
"Don’t do illegal stuff period!!!!!” the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared via Instagram Stories alongside a video of herself. “If you’re doing illegal stuff and you go on reality TV, you’re a special type of idiot. Why go on reality TV if you’re doing criminal acts? You’re just asking for it.”