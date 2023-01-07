Getting cryptic. Whitney Rose shared a reflective message about the end of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 that has Us wondering if she’s shading costar Jen Shah’s legal troubles.

“Season 3 of #rhoslc was a lot and very heavy,” the Bravo personality, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 6, sharing photos from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen one day earlier. “Wrapping it with such a fun show was the perfect send off to a difficult season. The darkness is gone, lightness is upon us.”

While Rose did not further explain what “darkness” her post was referring to, eagle-eyed fans thought it was a sly dig at Shah, 49.

“The darkness was just sentenced to 6.5 years in prison 😂,” a social media user replied, while another added, “The darkness is gone is really sending me 😂😂😂😂 the shade is real (and hilarious!).”

Earlier on Friday, Us Weekly confirmed that the Shah Beauty founder had been sentenced to six and a half years in prison with five years of supervised release following her fraud trial.

Shah and assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged roles in a telemarking scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims, many of whom were older than 55. While the coworkers initially both pleaded not guilty on all counts, the reality TV star later changed her plea in July 2022.

Shah was joined by husband Sharrieff Shah on Friday, as they entered the New York City courthouse hand-in-hand. During the sentencing hearing, Jen issued an emotional apology to the football coach, 51, and the pair’s two sons: Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19.

“I am profoundly and deeply sorry,” Jen — who was ordered to report to jail on February 17 — said at the time. “Reality TV has nothing to do with reality.”

The former marketing executive had continued filming RHOSLC amid her legal battle, and the entire situation had “shocked” her costars.

“For me, it was like, of course, you have surprise, you have all these things running through your head. You’re shocked and you’re like, ‘Wait, what happened?’” Meredith Marks exclusively told Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “But while that’s all going on, the concern is about Jen and her family, and of course the victims. Whether Jen was culpable or not, [the victims] always existed, we knew that. And so, that was something that I always had compassion for anyway.”