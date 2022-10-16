After Andy Cohen brought together tens of Housewives for his Watch What Happens Live! Legend’s Ball, speculation started swirling that Jen Shah attempted to crash the party.

“Yeah, it was a bit crazy,” Tamra Judge told Access Hollywood on Saturday, October 15, noting that Jen, 49, randomly showed up at her hotel room and proclaimed that everything was “all good” and she is “not going to jail.” The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, further noted that Jen was hoping to sneak into the WWHL taping but there was “too much security.”

Tamra added: “She did get to the Gansevoort rooftop party, and I think she left quickly. ‘[Jen] ain’t going anywhere,’ she said.”

While the California native asserts that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City personality wanted to gain entrance, Heather Gay and Meredith Marks didn’t witness any such exchange.

“What is this crazy rumor? What? Well, Jen Shah doesn’t try to do anything, so if that’s being said, then I would believe it,” Heather, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday while attending BravoCon 2022. “I did not see her at Watch What Happens Live. Am I fair to answer that? Did not want to implicate myself or others.”

The Shah Lashes founder has also opened up about the claims that she crashed the Friday, October 14, festivities.

“Anyone believing I crashed anyone’s party needs a reality check, I am the party,” Jen tweeted on Saturday. “Also I’m getting paid for BravoCon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending.”

The fashion designer— who changed her plea to guilty earlier this year amid her ongoing wire fraud case — also did not attend the RHOSLC cast panel on Saturday. Heather and Meredith, 50, were joined on the stage by Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose, in which Lisa, 47, told moderator Karamo Brown that she felt “emotionally manipulated” by Jen changing her plea.

“I think that we weren’t considering our own emotions at all because we had a friend that was pleading guilty to a federal crime that had up to 30 years in prison,” Heather told Us after the panel’s conclusion. “So I wasn’t concerned about how I felt inside, I was just concerned about how she felt and her family felt and how they were gonna, you know, work through this.”

Meredith, for her part, added at the time that she was “shocked” over the legal drama.

“Yeah, I mean, for me it was like, of course, you have surprise, you have all these things running through your head. You’re shocked and you’re like, ‘Wait, what happened?’ But while that’s all going on, the concern is about Jen and her family, and of course the victims,” the jewelry designer noted to Us. “Whether Jen was culpable or not, [the victims] always existed, we knew that. And so that, that was something that I always had compassion for anyway. But my point is, it’s not about me.”

Jen and assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded more than 100 victims. While the pair initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, the Bravo star eventually changed her plea in July. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 28, and she faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi