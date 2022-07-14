Letting it sink in. Andy Cohen initially had sympathy for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah following her guilty plea — but he’s officially changed his tune.

“I’m extremely upset about what she did. I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them,” Cohen, 54, said during a Wednesday, July 13, episode of his Radio Andy show, noting that he really wanted to “cheer” the mother of two on.

The Watch What Happens Live host emphasized that he was “especially upset for her victims,” revealing that the reality star “lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused.”

Cohen’s comments come just one day after the Top Chef alum expressed that he “didn’t know how to feel” about Shah pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to telemarketing. “All it means is you’re changing your guilty plea,” the Missouri native said during the Monday, July 11, episode of his XM show, adding that Shah had just sent his daughter, Lucy, a gift “out of nowhere,”

“And I was like, ‘Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send to send Lucy a gift…’ I just thought that was so nice of her,” he gushed at the time.

The executive producer clarified on Wednesday, however, that “I did not have time to read anything about it [or] process it [because] we were on the air” when the news of the Utah native’s plea went public.

Shah, who was arrested in March 2021, changed her original not guilty plea during a court hearing in New York City on Monday. By agreeing to plead guilty to the wire fraud charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to drop the second charge against her: conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the Shah Beauty Founder entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that called for a prison sentence of up to 14 years. The agreement also stated that she would have to pay victims up to $9.5 million in restitution. She will be sentenced in November.

“I have a lot of questions for her, and I’m sure the audience, especially those who supported her and stood by her, does too,” Cohen said on Wednesday. “I really hope to get the opportunity to speak with her and to ask those questions.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!