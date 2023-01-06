After getting emotional in court, Jen Shah stepped out looking solemn as she digested the news that she was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Friday, January 6.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022, more than one year after she claimed she was innocent when she was arrested in connection to a telemarking scheme. Shah, who wore a camel-colored outfit and coat with a leopard-print clutch, was joined by husband Coach Sharrieff Shah and their two sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, in court.

“I am profoundly and deeply sorry,” Jen told her family after the judge’s ruling, per ABC News.

Earlier during the hearing, the Bravo star apologized to the victims, who were mostly over the age of 55.

“You and the world know me as Jen Shah,” she told Judge Sidney Stein, according to Inner City Press’ Matthew Lee. “But reality TV has nothing to do with reality, even my tagline, Shah-mazing — they wrote it. I want to speak about who I am.”

Jen subsequently began to cry.

“I stand before you as an immigrant from Tonga and Hawaii. The elderly command the most respect. I am the family matriarch,” she said. “The principles are humility and loyalty and respect. I have come to terms I have gone against these. I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution. … I would say each victim’s name if I could. But Federal privacy laws prevent it.”

The reality TV personality also addressed selling “Free Jen Shah,” which the judge condemned her for.

“I sold merchandise about this case through a third party vendor. I will devote it to the victims. Thank you for reviewing my sensitive information. Longstanding untreated mental issues caused me to create my own fractured reality,” Jen continued. “This is a crucible moment for me. With the proper medication, I can now see what happened. I wish I could have stood outside myself. I am sorry.”

RHOSLC has followed Jen since season 1, which debuted in November 2020. After her arrest was documented during season 2, she maintained her innocence throughout season 3, which is currently airing. Following her decision to change her plea over the summer, Bravo has seemingly distanced itself from Jen, who was not invited to BravoCon in October 2022 or the season 3 reunion taping last month.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” Jen wrote via Instagram on the day of the taping. “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘story line.’ That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”

