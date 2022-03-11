Another Bravo business! Jen Shah has dropped a range of apparel to promote her innocence ahead of her trail, which set to be held in July 2022. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been charged for her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme.

The reality star announced the release of her merch in partnership with Rebel P Customs ahead of the franchises’ final reunion, which airs on Sunday, March 13.

Shah’s 11-piece collection features a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and bomber jackets that cost anywhere from $25 to $120. While the whole line is sure to make waves among Bravo fans, there are a few items that deserve a special shoutout.

Take the “Free Jen Shah” tee. The top features a sketch of Shah from the day the FBI came to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot. In the photo, the reality star is wearing her now-iconic fur coat, braids and a face mask.

There’s also a “Justice for Jen Shah” tee that features “not guilty” and “#justiceforjenshah” phrases on the front and back. The remainder of the merch is a tribute to the reality star’s most iconic phrases: “Shah Squad” and “Shah-mazing.”

The launch of Shah’s merch collection was a hit on Instagram. The most notable show of support? Costar Meredith Marks dropped a pink heart on the post despite the duo’s rocky relationship in season two. Shah responded to the 50-year-old jewelry designer with a kissing face emoji and a pink heart.

Fans were more overt in their love for the drop, with many pointing out that they have plans to scoop up their favorite items, ASAP. “CAN’T WAIT QUEEN!!!!” a user wrote, while another added, “Absolutely need erry’thang.” Someone else chimed in: “Coping that #notguilty tee!”

Drama surrounding Shah’s legal drama took center stage in season two of the Bravo show, with her arrest being caught on film. The star has since been indicted for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme and faces up to 50 years in prison.

Shah, along with her first assistant Stuart Smith, have been accused of defrauding hundreds of people by selling “lead lists” for fictitious business opportunities. While her original trail date was slated for March, it has since been pushed back to July.

To see the collection up close and personal, keep scrolling. We’re rounding up the entire line, ahead.