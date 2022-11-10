Waiting for a reckoning. Whitney Rose hopes she and her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmates will have the chance to speak to Jen Shah about everything she’s said regarding her innocence.

“It would be really nice to be able to sit down with her and have her explain,” the Wild Rose Beauty founder, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 9. “She’s accountable to us. We spent all this time with her lying to us, and I wanna hear from her.”

The current season of RHOSLC was filmed before Jen, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July after previously entering a not guilty plea. Throughout season 3 of the Bravo series, however, the Utah native maintained her innocence as she prepped for her since-canceled trial.

Whitney told Us that it’s been “hard” to watch the show back with the knowledge that Jen agreed to plead guilty after telling her costars she was innocent. “That’s just what she’s brilliant at,” the skincare guru explained. “And there was a point where she had me thinking, ‘Maybe this is a mess. Maybe this is a messed up situation where someone flipped on her. Maybe she didn’t know.'”

After Jen changed her plea, Andy Cohen hinted that she may not return for RHOSLC season 4, which hasn’t yet begun filming. “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” the Superficial author, 54, said at a BravoCon event in October. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera, because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Whitney, for her part, also wants the chance to speak with Jen about the situation. During a September episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the reality star revealed that she hasn’t talked to the marketing pro since she changed her plea.

“It’s gonna be unfortunate if we don’t get that chance to sit down and talk through not only her pleading guilty, but all of the things that we went through this last year together,” Whitney told Us on Wednesday. “If we don’t get that chance, then that’s unfortunate.”

While Jen’s legal trouble has been a hot topic in season 3, Whitney has also been locked in a heated battle with her cousin Heather Gay. The duo were formerly BFFs, but the tension between them has been a major source of drama in recent episodes.

Whitney and the Bad Mormon author, 40, will soon appear on season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip, but in the meantime, the entrepreneur has no plans to try and get the band back together.

“You can’t fix something if not everyone sees that it’s broken,” Whitney told Us, explaining that she no longer wants to be the “orchestrator” of healing within the RHOSLC group. “I can’t do the work for other people. … I’ve always tried to be the peacemaker and bring everyone together, definitely because of my childhood. And I’ve just realized that doesn’t translate with this group of friends. And it’s not my burden to bear — it’s theirs.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi